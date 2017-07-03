Star power carries Nationals past Cardinals

The Washington Nationals’ two biggest stars took center stage on national television Sunday night.

Bryce Harper homered twice against Carlos Martinez, Max Scherzer struck out 12 over seven scoreless innings and the Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2.

“Martinez is really good,” Harper said. “He’s an All-Star. He’s been really good the past couple of years. Throws hard, does things out there that other guys can’t do. I was just trying to go out there and put the bat on the ball and hopefully supply the power a little bit and get lucky and get a pitch you can drive, and we were able to do that pretty early on.”

Harper also doubled and had four RBIs to pace Washington, which snapped a three-game skid and had lost five of seven.

Scherzer handled the rest.

“It was a night were I came out early and came out sharp and Harp came out with some huge home runs and really put us ahead,” Scherzer said.

The Cardinals had won four straight and six of seven overall, including series victories against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Nationals.

Scherzer (10-5), who grew up in the St. Louis area and pitched at the University of Missouri, allowed two hits and two walks while lowering his major league-leading ERA to 1.94. Scherzer’s double-digit strikeout performance was his 10th this season and 59th of his career.

“That’s why he’s an All-Star,” Harper said. “That’s why he’s Max Scherzer. He’s one of the best in the league, if not the best. If there’s a guy you want on the mound every fifth day, it’s him. He’s got his plan, he’s got his mentality and he does things for this club that he needs to do to put us up to that next level. That’s why he is who he is and he’s fun to watch.”

Martinez (6-7) entered the game ranked fourth in the NL in ERA but allowed five runs in five innings. The right-hander had allowed five earned runs over his previous four starts combined.

“It was two innings really,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “It was a slider that didn’t get in on Harper and then a changeup that he stayed back on.”

Padres 5, Dodgers 3

In San Diego, Kenta Maeda lasted only 3⅔ innings and was tagged with his fourth loss of the season as Los Angeles was beaten by the Padres.

Maeda (6-4) gave up five runs on eight hits, walked one and was able to strike out only one of the 19 batters he faced at Petco Park.

After surrendering a first-inning solo shot to Manuel Margot, Maeda struggled to find his rhythm as Margot connected again in the second, capping a three-run frame with an RBI double that made it 4-0.

It was Maeda’s shortest outing of the season.

“There weren’t that many decent pitches today. This is a disappointing outcome. None of my pitches were very good,” said Maeda, who has just three quality starts (six full innings while allowing three earned runs or less) in 13 tries this season.

Cubs 6, Reds 2

In Cincinnati, Jake Arrieta pitched one-hit ball for seven innings without allowing a stolen base, and Ian Happ homered twice in the ballpark where he played as a college star.

Chicago reliever Koji Uehara was inserted with one out and runners on first and second and easily got the second out, but then yielded a two-run single to Joey Votto before being pulled from the game.

“I didn’t think I would pitch today. Bad thinking. I have to do something about my day games. I haven’t been pitching well (in day games) last year and the year before. It’s been an issue for me,” said Uehara.

Marlins 1, Brewers 3

In Milwaukee, Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs — the second moments after having his bat thrown out for having too much pine tar on it — and Miami beat the Brewers.

The sticky situation began in the seventh, when Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar had his bat tossed from the game for the same issue by plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.

Wendelstedt also checked Ozuna’s bat to start the eighth and told him to get a new one. Ozuna did, and deposited his 22nd homer of the season into the bleachers in left.

Ichiro Suzuki made a pinch-hit appearances in the seventh and grounded out.

Astros 8, Yankees 1

In Houston, Yuli Gurriel finished a triple shy of the cycle, Carlos Correa tied a career-high with four hits and had three RBIs, and the Astros handed New York its 14th loss in 19 games.

Norichika Aoki finished 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored for Houston.

Indians 11, Tigers 8

In Detroit, Jose Ramirez homered twice, and Cleveland snapped Justin Verlander’s decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Tigers star in the fourth inning.

Verlander (5-5) had struck out a batter in 331 consecutive appearances and was tied with Curt Schilling for the sixth-longest streak since 1913. He hadn’t gone without a strikeout since April 28, 2007, when he lasted only three innings against Minnesota.

Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 3

In Phoenix, Ketel Marte hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning and the Diamondbacks overcame the first earned run allowed by Fernando Rodney in 21 games.

Rodney (2-2) had his hitless outings streak end at 11 with three straight singles in the ninth inning, including Charlie Blackmon’s tying hit. Rodney got a pair of pop ups with two on to end the inning.

Brandon Drury hit a one-out single in the bottom half and Chris Iannetta followed with a double off Adam Ottavino (1-3). Marte fell into a 1-2 hole against Chris Rusin before lining a one-hopper off the wall, sending the Diamondbacks rushing out of the dugout to mob him.

Phillies 7, Mets 1

In New York, Nick Pivetta allowed one hit in seven impressive innings for his second major league win, and Philadelphia stopped the Mets’ four-game winning streak.

Maikel Franco had a two-run double in a four-run second aided by a pair of sacrifice bunts. Rookie catcher Andrew Knapp added an RBI single and dashed home from second on a wild pitch by Rafael Montero.

Giants 5, Pirates 3

In Pittsburgh, Brandon Belt started San Francisco’s comeback with an RBI single in a three-run seventh inning, then added a two-run homer in the eighth as the Giants got their season-high sixth straight win.

Braves 4, Athletics 3 (12)

In Oakland, Kurt Suzuki led off the 12th inning with his second home run of the game to help Atlanta complete a three-game sweep.

One inning after closer Jim Johnson got his sixth blown save, Suzuki lined a shot to left on a 3-1 pitch from John Axford (0-1). Suzuki also homered off starter Sean Manaea to begin the second.

Orioles 7, Rays 1

In Baltimore, Manny Machado hit a three-run homer, Kevin Gausman pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and the Orioles avoided a three-game sweep.

Mark Trumbo also homered and Seth Smith had two RBIs for Baltimore, which was playing its final home game until July 14.

Red Sox 15, Blue Jays 1

In Toronto, Mookie Betts hit two home runs and matched a career-high with eight RBIs to help Boston rout the Blue Jays.

Betts went 4-for-6 as AL East-leading Boston won for the sixth time in seven games, completing the three-game sweep. He hit an RBI single in the second, a three-run homer in the fourth, a two-run blast in the sixth, and a two-run single in the seventh. It was the second multihomer game of the season for Betts, who also hit two at Philadelphia on June 14. Betts had eight RBIs against Arizona on Aug. 14, 2016.

Royals 6, Twins 2

In Kansas City, Alcides Escobar had two hits and two RBIs and Scott Alexander picked up his first major league victory for the Royals.

Kansas City has won 15 of 21 games to move a game above .500 and into a tie with the Twins for second place in the American League Central.

White Sox 6, Rangers 5

In Chicago, Yolmer Sanchez hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth to rally the White Sox to a win over Texas.

The Rangers had the bases loaded in the ninth, but David Robertson (4-2) struck out Carlos Gomez to end the game.

Mariners 5, Angels 3

In Anaheim, Robinson Cano hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning and James Paxton retired the first 16 hitters he faced in Seattle’s win over the Angels.

Paxton (6-3) continued his career-long dominance of Los Angeles, throwing 6⅓ innings of two-hit ball in his best start since missing most of May with a forearm strain. The left-hander has a career 2.04 ERA against the Halos, the second-best among active pitchers.