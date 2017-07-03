Hagino wins 200 IM to complete French Open double

Four-time Olympic medalist Kosuke Hagino completed a double on Sunday, winning the men’s 200 meters individual medley and 200 meters freestyle at the French Open.

In the two-day meet where top swimmers are competing to fine-tune for the July 14-30 FINA World Championships in Hungary, Hagino followed up on his 400 IM victory a day earlier with another two titles at The Odyssey aquatic center.

Hagino clocked 1 minute, 57.38 seconds in the 200 IM final and 1:48.24 in the 200 free. He finished third in the 200 backstroke in 2:00.98, an event won by compatriot Ryosuke Irie in 1:55.86.

“I did better than last year so that made me a bit happy,” said Hagino, who cut 0.05 seconds off his 200 IM time from the same meet last year.

“At this point I feel like I have a lot better chance to win gold in the 200 than in the 400. (At the worlds) I compete in the 200 IM first so I hope that I win and build momentum,” he said.

In other races, Yui Ohashi and Sakiko Shimizu placed second and third, respectively, in the women’s 400 IM. In the women’s 200 breaststroke, Reona Aoki took third and Runa Imai was fifth. In the women’s 50 breaststroke, Aoki finished fourth.