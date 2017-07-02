Sugita captures first ATP tour title

Yuichi Sugita captured his maiden victory on the ATP World Tour with a straight-sets victory over Adrian Mannarino in the final of the Antalya Open on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Sugita, ranked 66th in the world, took just under 90 minutes to beat his 62nd-ranked French opponent 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) in searing heat, becoming only the third Japanese player to win on the tour after Shuzo Matsuoka and Kei Nishikori.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. The most emotional moment of my career,” said Sendai native Sugita, had earned a berth in his first final after Marcos Baghdatis retired in Friday’s semifinal with heat exhaustion. Sugita had been leading 6-3, 6-7 (7-9), 4-1 when the Cypriot player retired.

Mannarino, 29, was playing the third final of his career after Bogota and Auckland in 2015, as he searches for his maiden title.

“I am strong on grass courts but I never imagined I would post such good results here,” said Sugita.

“I felt like I was running out of energy at the end but battled with mental toughness. I want to give it everything I have at the Wimbledon,” he said of the grass-court major starting on Monday.

Just three weeks removed from notching his ninth Challenger title at the Aegon Surbiton Trophy, Sugita becomes the first player to win on grass on both the ATP World Tour and ATP Challenger Tour in the same season, according to the ATP.

His win at the first edition of the Antalya Open earned him $78,270 in prize money and will send him into the top 50 of the world rankings for the first time.

An overhead smash from Sugita secured a break in the second game of the first set and a backhand winner earned him a one-set advantage after just 29 minutes.

Mannarino broke twice in a row in a more tightly contested second set but eventually relinquished the lead and later the match in the ensuing tie-break.

“Yuichi was just the better player today, he deserved to win,” said Mannarino.

“It is still a great week for me. I didn’t expect to be in the final at the beginning of the week and I had some very tough matches here. Congratulations also to the organizers for a great first edition of this event.”