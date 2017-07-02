Nolasco pitches three-hitter in Angels’ victory

There wasn’t much indication that Angels right-hander Ricky Nolasco had straightened himself out, not while he still led the American League in homers allowed.

Yet there he was Saturday night, his command sharp, hitters swinging wildly, with quick outs coming inning after inning.

Nolasco finished a three-hitter for his second straight scoreless outing, and Los Angeles beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0.

After losing seven consecutive games and watching his ERA swell to 5.23, Nolasco (4-9) has suddenly looked like a possible rotation leader for the Angels.

“I’ve been feeling really good for the last month and a half, to be honest,” Nolasco said. “It usually takes at least 50 innings for me as a starter. Now it’s just that time to keep it going all the way to October.”

Andrelton Simmons hit a solo home run in the second off rookie Sam Gaviglio (3-3) for the only run Nolasco would need.

Nolasco (4-9) did not walk a batter and struck out seven in his first complete game of the season. He was coming off 6⅓ scoreless innings in a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mariners had beaten the Angels 10-0 on Friday night.

“That’s baseball,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Ricky Nolasco pitched a good game. We really couldn’t get anything going against him. He controlled the counts, so hat to him.”

Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 1

In Toronto, Chris Sale pitched seven shutout innings to win his third straight decision, AND Xander Bogaerts had three RBIs.

Rangers 10, White Sox 4

In Chicago, Cole Hamels overcame a shaky start to win for the first time since April, and Texas hit three home runs.

Reds 5, Cubs 3

In Cincinnati, Jackson Stephens lasted five innings in his major league debut and drove in the go-ahead runs with a bases-loaded single.

Brewers 8 Marlins 4

In Milwaukee, Domingo Santana hit a two-run homer off Giancarlo Stanton’s glove, sparking a seven-run second inning.

Braves 4, Athletics 3

In Oakland, Dansby Swanson hit a tiebreaking double off closer Santiago Casilla in the ninth inning to drive in Danny Santana — one of two unearned runs scored by Atlanta — and the Braves held on for the win.

Giants 2, Pirates 1 (11)

In Pittsburgh, Denard Span scored on a wild pitch in the 11th inning.

Rays 10, Orioles 3

In Baltimore, Logan Morrison homered twice, Wilson Ramos hit a three-run drive and Tampa Bay beat Dylan Bundy and the Orioles.

Tigers 7, Indians 4 (1st)

Indians 4, Tigers 1 (2nd)

In Detroit, Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run sixth inning, and Carlos Carrasco pitched Cleveland to a doubleheader split against the Tigers.

Mets 7, Phillies 6

In New York, Asdrubal Cabrera hit a go-ahead homer on his bobblehead day, part of a four-run rally in the seventh inning.

Astros 7, Yankees 6

In Houston, Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run homer in the fifth and a two-run double off Aroldis Chapman that put the Astros on top in a four-run eighth inning.

Cardinals 2, Nationals 1

In St. Louis, Alex Mejia’s first two major league hits, including an eighth-inning home run, made the difference.

Royals 11, Twins 6 (1st)

Twins 10, Royals 5 (2nd)

In Kansas City, Miguel Sano belted a three-run homer, Felix Jorge pitched five-plus solid innings to win his major league debut and Minnesota beat the Royals to split their doubleheader.

Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 2

In Phoenix, Zack Greinke struck out eight in seven strong innings and Arizona topped Colorado to stop a three-game skid.

Dodgers 8, Padres 0

In San Diego, Chris Taylor hit a grand slam, Corey Seager and Justin Turner had consecutive homers and Rich Hill tied his career high with 11 strikeouts in Los Angeles’ victory against the Padres.