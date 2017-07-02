U.S. routs Canada to book 2019 Rugby World Cup spot

The U.S. Eagles thrashed Canada 52-16 to qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Saturday in a triumphant finale for veteran captain Todd Clever.

The Americans ran in eight tries against an overpowered Canada side and will now advance directly to the pool stage of the finals in Japan as the top seed from the Americas zone.

The reward for the Eagles is a place in Pool C which will contain England, France and Argentina as well as a yet-to-be determined qualifier from the Oceania region.

It marks the first time in World Cup history that the U.S. has qualified for the tournament ahead of Canada, which now faces a two-leg playoff against Uruguay next year for a further tilt at qualification.

“We fixed a few things that we messed up last week and we came in confident,” said U.S. captain Clever, playing the final game of an international career that began in 2003. “This is a great way to end.”