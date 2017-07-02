Miyazato gains ground at PGA Championship

Ai Miyazato put together a solid round of 4-under-par 67 on Saturday to move up to a share of 27th going into the final round of the Women’s PGA Championship, the second major of the season.

Miyazato started the day in 62nd but climbed up the leaderboard after a round of six birdies and two bogeys at the par-71 Olympia Fields Country Club left her at 2-under 211.

Despite her solid round, Miyazato, who is seeking an elusive first major title in her final season on the tour before retiring, trailed co-leaders Danielle Kang (68) of the United States and South Korean Chella Choi (67) by eight strokes.

“I had a really good flow to my game and maintained an aggressive approach through 18 holes,” said Miyazato. “Going through the front nine today at 3-under was huge.

“On the back nine, my putts would not go down on the difficult lines but I was able to keep control of myself and I think that led to me making a birdie on the last hole,” added the former world No. 1.

Harukyo Nomura teed off just four shots off the pace but could only manage a 1-over 72 that featured four birdies and five bogeys, joining compatriot Miyazato in a tie for 27th.

“My putts really would not go down for me,” said Nomura, who won her first title of the season at the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout in April.

“My shots are not that bad. I’ll do my best and aim for a top-10 finish.”

Co-leaders Choi and Kang were on 10-under 203 after 54 holes.

“I feel very good right now,” Choi said. “My shot and my putting, very good the last couple of weeks, so I have confidence.

“It’s a major tournament. It’s the very biggest for me, but I’m ready for the final round. I practiced a lot and (I’ve been) training a lot, and mental training too.”

Choi, a 26-year-old from Daegu, won her only LPGA crown at the 2015 Marathon Classic. Her best finish in any major was a share of fifth at this event in 2013.

Kang, a 24-year-old from San Francisco, managed her best major finish with a share of 14th at the 2012 U.S. Women’s Open. The two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion had her best LPGA finish of third in 2013, but she will try to make her first win a major.

“I’ve been working on my game every day to get better,” Kang said. “All I could do is work on my game and hope that every day, just chip away at your game, and it gets better every day and that’s where it’s getting at.

“Every year, I’ve just been performing better. I have trust in my own game.”

South Korea’s Shin Ji-yai was third on 205 after a sizzling 64 with defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada fourth on 206 and South Koreans Amy Yang and Kim Sei-young sharing fifth on 207.

Choi opened and closed her bogey-free round with birdies on par-5 holes, adding birdies at the par-4 eighth and 14th holes.

Kang, who shared the lead with Kim when the day began, birdied all three par-5 holes — the first, last and sixth — while matching Choi’s birdies on eight and 14 as well. But she stumbled with bogeys at the par-4 third and par-4 16th.

Former world No. 1 Shin left the LPGA in 2014 after 11 wins that included two majors, but she hasn’t had a top-10 major showing since 2013. She made six birdies in her last 10 holes to put herself in contention for another.

“I think tomorrow is going to be a little bit hotter and also windy, so I try to enjoy the wind, like a friend,” Shin said.