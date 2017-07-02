Feeble Sunwolves mauled by rampant Lions

Sam Wykes’ hopes of celebrating his 100th Super Rugby cap in style were dashed Saturday as the Sunwolves were thrashed 94-7 by the Lions at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park.

Playing their first game since the end of May, Filo Tiatia’s side were swept aside by last year’s runners-up, who ran in a tournament-equaling 14 tries.

The stats tell the story of the game with the hosts making 1,214 meters with ball in hand and beating 59 defenders to the Sunwolves’ 303 and 16, respectively.

Worse were the defensive stats, with Tiatia’s players missing 59 tackles as they allowed the Lions to run amok.

“If you can’t make your first-time tackles or keep your line, you’re not going to make it,” Sunwolves captain Willie Britz said.

In a game in which not a single penalty was scored, Ruan Combrinck bagged a hat-trick of tries for the home side, while loose forwards Jaco Kriel and Kwagga Smith both grabbed braces.

Making the most of the Sunwolves’ dreadful defense, the Lions led 35-0 at halftime.

Wykes’ second row partner Uwe Helu crossed for the visitors in the second half but it was nothing more than a consolation as the hosts ran in a further nine tries to close in on a home game in the playoffs.

Apart from the absence of captain Warren Whiteley, ruled out for the rest of the season with injury, the Lions fielded their strongest lineup. Coach Johan Ackermann decided against resting his Springboks after holding a team meeting with them in the week to gauge how they felt.

“I don’t even know why he called us in because we were so keen to get back into it,” Lions stand-in captain and Springboks flanker Kriel said.

The Sunwolves, who have won just once this season and lost 12, take on the Stormers next week in Cape Town before closing out their campaign on July 15 in Tokyo against the Auckland-based Blues.

The Lions’ winning margin of 87 points was the biggest since Super Rugby went to 18 teams and the biggest in the tournament for 10 years. The Lions fell just short of the all-time Super Rugby record for biggest win, the Bulls’ 92-3 blowout over Queensland Reds in 2007, an 89-point margin.

The brutal victory in their first game back after a monthlong break for internationals in South Africa took the Johannesburg-based Lions to two points behind the Crusaders at the top, and cranked up the pressure on the Christchurch-based team, which returns to action in two weeks after New Zealand’s test series against the British and Irish Lions.

Then, the Lions and Crusaders will play their last regular-season game and fight for top spot. The Lions travel to the Sharks while the Crusaders — with 14 wins out of 14 — will put their unbeaten record on the line in a tough test away at defending champions the Hurricanes.

A Lions win and a Crusaders loss in that final round would see the Lions steal top spot at the very end of the regular season, giving them the significant advantage of a possible home final.

In the only other Super Rugby game, the Cape Town-based Stormers scored the game-clinching try with six minutes to go to edge the Cheetahs 40-34 in a drama-filled South African derby.

The Stormers won it late through loose forward Sikumbuzo Notshe’s try and Cheslin Kolbe’s conversion from the touchline, while each team had a man sent off for an off-the-ball scuffle right at the end of the game. The Stormers had already qualified for the playoffs and the Cheetahs were already out of contention.