Raiders, offensive guard Gabe Jackson finalize five-year contract extension
Oakland Raiders guard Gabe Jackson has agreed to a five-year extension to remain under contract through the 2022 season. | AP

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA – The Oakland Raiders have locked up another member of their stellar 2014 draft class, agreeing to a five-year extension Friday to keep guard Gabe Jackson under contract through the 2022 season.

The deal is worth $56 million, according to a person with knowledge of the contract who spoke on condition of anonymity because terms were not disclosed. The team announced the contract Friday night.

Jackson has been a key part of the Raiders offensive line since being drafted in the third round. He did not allow a sack in 628 pass block snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus, the best rate for any guard in the league.

Jackson was part of a transformative draft class in Oakland that was headlined by first-rounder Khalil Mack, who was the AP Defensive Player of the Year last season, and second-round franchise quarterback Derek Carr. After losing the first 10 games as rookies, those three have played a big role in a turnaround that led the Raiders to 12 wins last season and the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2002.

