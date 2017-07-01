Tigers sign outfielder Rogers

The Hanshin Tigers on Saturday announced the acquisition of American outfielder Jason Rogers, who has been playing this season with the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 29-year-old Rogers is expected to be able to play for the Tigers from around the middle of July once he has received his visa.

Rogers has a .258 batting average with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 117 appearances in the major leagues.

He is batting .289 with nine homers and 34 RBIs this season with Indianapolis.