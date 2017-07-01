Feldman, relievers stifle Cubs

Three harmless singles. That’s all the Cubs managed off Scott Feldman and Cincinnati’s bullpen.

Feldman limited Chicago’s depleted lineup to two hits over seven innings on Friday night, and Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer, powering the Reds to a 5-0 victory.

Cincinnati won for only the sixth time in its last 29 games against its NL Central rival. Feldman (7-5) didn’t allow a hit until Ian Happ singled with two outs in the sixth inning. Addison Russell singled in the seventh.

Feldman walked two, struck out seven and threw 108 pitches, using an improved breaking pitch that he’s worked on the last few days.

“I kind of lost my feel for the breaking ball the last two or three starts, but my fastball was better so I was getting away with it,” Feldman said.

Brewers 3 Marlins 2

In Milwaukee, Stephen Vogt, claimed off waivers this week from Oakland, hit two home runs and the Brewers held off Miami,

The game was delayed in the fourth inning after a baseball apparently thrown from the stands struck first-base umpire Joe West in the back of the head.

The 64-year-old West remained in the game. He worked his 5,000th career regular-season game last week, and has spent a record 40 seasons in the majors.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki grounded out in the seventh.

Mets 2, Phillies 1

In New York, Jacob deGrom struck out 12 in seven dominant innings to win his fourth consecutive start, leading the Mets past Philadelphia.

Rays 6, Orioles 4 (10)

In Baltimore, Adeiny Hechavarria hit a tying single in the ninth and Steven Souza followed with a three-run homer in the 10th.

Royals 8, Twins 1

In Kansas City, Jason Vargas picked up his American League-leading 12th victory, and Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer.

Giants 13, Pirates 5

In Pittsburgh, Hunter Pence drove in four runs and San Francisco pounced on Pirates starter Gerrit Cole for seven runs and added six more against the bullpen.

Cardinals 8, Nationals 1

In St. Louis, Mike Leake pitched eight strong innings and Yadier Molina drove in four runs to help the Cardinals rout Washington.

Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 4 (11)

In Toronto, Xander Bogaerts hit a tiebreaking single in the 11th and Boston topped the Blue Jays.

White Sox 8, Rangers 7

In Chicago, Melky Cabrera hit a two-run double against closer Matt Bush to cap the White Sox’s three-run ninth inning.

Dodgers 10, Padres 4

In San Diego, Austin Barnes belted two homers and drove in seven runs to lead Los Angeles past the Padres.

Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 3

In Phoenix, Jon Gray struck out 10 over six innings in his first start since April and rookie Raimel Tapia hit his first career home run, helping Colorado end an eight-game skid.

Braves 3, Athletics 1

In Oakland, Atlanta’s Mike Foltynewicz lost his no-hit bid when Matt Olson clobbered a full-count pitch into the elevated right-field seats leading off the ninth.

Mariners 10, Angels 0

In Anaheim, Robinson Cano slugged two home runs and Seattle starter Ariel Miranda allowed only two hits in seven innings.

Indians at Tigers — ppd.