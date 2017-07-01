Ledecky bags third title with 400-meter freestyle win at nationals

Katie Ledecky and Lilly King spent Friday night cleaning up at the U.S. nationals swim meet in Indianapolis.

Now the two American stars can start planning their next major project — sweeping the world championships.

On a night Kevin Cordes reclaimed his national record in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke and 32-year-old Matt Grevers regained a spot on the U.S. team, the two 20-year-old women each closed out their U.S National Championships with a third victory and even bigger plans next month in Budapest.

“This is faster than I was last summer and I was elated then,” King said after winning the 100 breaststroke in a championship record of 1 minute, 4.95 seconds. “I think it sets me up pretty well.”

King won all three American breaststroke titles in Indianapolis.

Two years after becoming the first swimmer in history to win the 200, 400, 800 and 1,500 freestyle at the worlds, the Stanford star could replicate the feat.

After winning the 800 and 200 free earlier this week, Ledecky came back from a rare day off and broke her own U.S. Open record in the 400 with a 3:58.44. For the third time this week, Leah Smith wound up a distant second to Ledecky with a time of 4:03.77.

The winners of each event automatically qualify for the U.S. team. Second-place finishers are likely to make the team but must wait for the selection process to end.

Ledecky’s earlier win in the 800 means she can skip Saturday’s 1,500 and still compete in the event at worlds.

“The 3:58 is my third-best ever and it took me some time to get from 3:58 back to 3:58,” she said. “I’m just coming off the first year after the Olympics and have been building into the quad, so I’m happy to see what I can do.”