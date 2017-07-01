Djokovic into Eastbourne final

Novak Djokovic advanced to his third final of 2017 by beating Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 on Friday at the Eastbourne International, an event that is proving the ideal preparation for Wimbledon for the former No. 1.

The top-seeded Djokovic, who will take on second-seeded Gael Monfils for the title, has not dropped a set in three matches at the grass-court tournament, which he is playing for the first time in a bid to rediscover some form amid a disappointing season.

Like in his previous matches this week on England’s south coast, Djokovic mixed periods of quality with sloppiness to underline that he is still short of top form heading to the All England Club.

However, at least the fourth-ranked Serb is in good spirits.

Near the end of the match, seagulls overheard were making loud squawking noises. Djokovic paused, looked up and said: “We hear you,” drawing laughter from the crowd as a smile cracked over his face.

“I actually love seagulls,” Djokovic said after the match.

He sealed victory on his second match point, when Medvedev could only return his second serve into the net.

In a well-contested first set, Djokovic exchanged early breaks with the 21-year-old Medvedev and clawed his way back from 0-40 to stay on serve at one point. Djokovic made fewer errors in the second set, which he took on his third match point when his Russian opponent sent a forehand return into the net.

Djokovic, who has relinquished all four of the Grand Slam titles that he owned after last year’s French Open, won the Qatar Open in January in his first event of 2017 but his only other final since was in Rome, where he lost to Alexander Zverev in straight sets in May.

Monfils squandered three match points in the second set before winning an all-French semifinal against Richard Gasquet 6-2, 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-4). Monfils finished the match with strapping on his left leg after appearing to twist his knee when he slipped just after serving late in the second set.

Djokovic has won all 13 of his ATP matches against Monfils, although they have never played on grass.

In other news, Yuichi Sugita defeated Marcos Baghdatis to reach his first career ATP World Tour final on Friday at the Antalya Open in Turkey.

Sugita, the world No. 66, won the first set 6-3, dropped the second 6-7 (7-9) and was leading 4-1 in the decider when his Cypriot opponent was forced to retire due to dehydration, handing the right-hander his first shot at an ATP title.

The 28-year-old took advantage of Baghdatis’ serving struggles, with the former world No. 8 committing eight double faults while landing just 51 percent of his first serves.

Sugita was scheduled to take on Adrian Mannarino in Saturday’s final after the Frenchman beat Italy’s Andreas Seppi 6-4, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Meanwhile, world No. 9 Kei Nishikori was drawn against 105th-ranked Marco Cecchinato of Italy on Friday for the first round at Wimbledon.