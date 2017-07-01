Warriors, Curry to finalize deal: GM

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said a contract will be finalized with two-time MVP Stephen Curry once the free agency moratorium ends on Thursday.

The Warriors confirmed that in an email to The Associated Press on Friday night. Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon Sports, first told ESPN that the deal will be worth $201 million over five years, a record for the NBA.

Curry, who won back-to-back MVP awards in 2015 and ’16 and earned $12 million this past season, scored 28.1 points in the playoffs while also contributing 6.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds.