NFL delays plan for game in China

The NFL is delaying plans to try staging a game in China until 2019, when a contest could kick off 100th anniversary celebrations, a league official told Sports Business Journal.

NFL executive vice president of international Mark Waller said the league could look at launching the 2019 campaign in China.

“It may make better sense to look at that game as an opportunity to celebrate our hundred years, in the event we can pull it off and as a way to look forward to the future,” Waller said.

The NFL, founded in 1920, would launch its 100th year with the 2019 campaign.