Venus sued by estate of man fatally hurt in crash

Tennis star Venus Williams is being sued by the estate of a Florida man who died after a car crash police say she caused.

An attorney representing the family of Jerome Barson, 78, filed the lawsuit Friday in Palm Beach County Circuit Court, seeking unspecified damages. The lawsuit came one day after Palm Beach Gardens police released a report saying Williams caused the June 9 crash that left Barson with a fractured spine and numerous internal injuries. He died June 22.

Attorney Michael Steinger accuses Williams, 37, of running a red light, failing to yield the right-of way, inattentive driving and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He said Barson, a retired teacher who had moved to South Florida from Philadelphia in 1975, had been in good health and preparing to go on a Disney cruise with his wife of 33 years, Linda, three children and 13 grandchildren.

He said Linda Barson, who suffered several fractures to her right arm and hand in the crash, is “physically and emotionally devastated.”

“This was the love of her life that she spent every day with. They did everything together,” Steinger said.

Williams’ attorney, Malcolm Cunningham, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press. The Palm Beach Post quoted him as saying only that he was aware of the lawsuit. Williams has not been cited or charged. Police say she was not drunk, on drugs or texting, but that she drove into the Barsons’ path.