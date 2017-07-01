Aoki makes MLB pitching debut as Yanks rout Astros

The New York Yankees rebounded from a tough Thursday night with a huge game at the plate to down the best team in baseball on Friday night.

Brett Gardner tied a career-high with six RBIs and his seventh-inning grand slam helped the New York Yankees cruise to a 13-4 victory over the first-place Houston Astros on Friday.

The Yankees broke through in the sixth inning, collecting five hits — all singles — and sending 10 batters to the plate to take a 6-3 lead.

Gardner, who finished a triple shy of the cycle, drove in the go-ahead run in that inning before connecting off James Hoyt an inning later on his two-out, two-strike shot to right field to make it 10-3.

Yankees starter Michael Pineda (8-4) yielded seven hits and three runs in six innings for his first win since June 8. Bryan Mitchell allowed two hits and one run in three innings for his first save.

Veteran Astros outfielder Norichika Aoki made his first career pitching appearance in the ninth inning. The 35-year-old allowed one hit with two walks and three runs while throwing mostly in the 123-127 kph range.

Aoki, who said he pitched regularly in high school, wasn’t bothered by it and said it was a “lifelong dream” to pitch in the majors.

He retired the 201-cm Judge on a pop fly to end the inning and was shocked by his size at the plate.

“I knew he was big, but he looked even bigger when I was on the mound,” he said through an interpreter.

“I felt like he was 9 feet (274 cm), 10 feet (305 cm) tall.”