Katsuhisa named new Sunrockers head coach

The Sunrockers Shibuya have appointed Geoffrey Katsuhisa as their new head coach.

The B. League first-division club made the announcement on Thursday.

The Sunrockers parted ways with Canadian BT Toews after the team was eliminated by the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in the first round of the playoffs in May.

It was Toews’ first season at the helm.

Katsuhisa, 36, spent last season as a Sunrockers assistant.

His first gig in pro basketball was as a team manager and translator for the now-defunct Tokyo Apache during the 2010-11 season. He worked under longtime NBA bench boss Bob Hill that season.

Katsuhisa moved on to the Chiba Jets (2011-15), serving the team as an assistant coach during its first two seasons in the bj-league and the next two in the NBL.

A Tokyo native, Katsuhisa guided the Iwate Big Bulls to a 30-22 record during the 2015-16 campaign, his first season as a head coach.

Now, he embraces the challenge of leading the Sunrockers, calling it “an honor.”

In a statement, he added that he’s “full of appreciation” for the chance to be involved in Japanese basketball at a time of rapid development.

“Players and staff will be united and will devote (their) full effort to making a unified (team),” Katsuhisa said.

He added that the Sunrockers will aim to be a tough defensive squad and an aggressive offensive unit.