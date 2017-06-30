Japan, Uruguay men’s squads to play two exhibition contests in late July

The Japan Basketball Association announced on Friday that the men’s national team will take on Uruguay in a pair of exhibitions at Aoyama Gakuin University on July 29 and 30.

The games will tip off at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.

The series will mark the national team’s debut under new Japan head coach Julio Lamas. The exhibition games will also serve as tune-up contests for the Akatsuki Five for the FIBA Asia Cup, which will take place Aug. 8-20 in Lebanon.

Lamas is currently the bench boss for San Lorenzo de Almagra, which has advanced to the Argentina League finals against Regatas Corrientes. The 53-year-old Buenos Aires native, who led Argentina a bronze medal at the 2014 FIBA World Cup, is scheduled to arrive in Japan after the finals, which will begin next Tuesday.

Uruguay is currently No. 26 in the FIBA rankings while Japan is 48th. The South American nation won a pair of bronze medals at the Olympics in the 1950s.

The Japan national team recently added former star player Kenichi Sako as an assistant.

The team is also scheduled to hold a training camp in Madrid from July 31 to Aug. 5.

Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall is the home arena for the B. League’s Sunrockers Shibuya.