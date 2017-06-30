Sugita advances to Antalya Open semifinals

Yuichi Sugita reached the semifinals of an ATP World Tour event for the first time in his career on Thursday at the Antalya Open in Turkey.

Sugita, the world No. 66, took just 49 minutes to beat German Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-0 to book a spot in the last four against Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis.

Baghdatis beat Indian qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-7(0-7), 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).

Sugita, who upset Spain’s former world No. 3 David Ferrer in the second round, has been enjoying a strong season this year and in April reached the quarterfinals on clay at the Barcelona Open.