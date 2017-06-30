Japan Volleyball Association missed application deadline for beach volleyball event in Croatia

Japan failed to qualify for the ongoing FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour event in Croatia because the Japan Volleyball Association missed the entry deadline, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.

JVA secretary general Takahiko Hayashi admitted there was an administrative error and said the person in charge was severely reprimanded after forgetting to submit the application for the seven men’s and women’s teams by the May 28 deadline.

“We deeply apologize,” Hayashi said. “This is an act of betrayal to the athletes who have been giving their best efforts in training every day. We take this responsibility heavy upon ourselves as the organizing body of the sport.

Japan was denied participation in the June 27-July 2 competition, although the JVA tried to register after the deadline date. The organization said it will make a formal apology to the players.