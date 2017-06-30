Choi, Yang shoot 5-under 66, tied for lead at Women’s PGA Championship

South Korea’s Chella Choi, with only one top-five finish in 33 major starts, fired a 5-under par 66 Thursday to seize the lead in the first round of the storm-halted Women’s PGA Championship.

Choi birdied four of the last six holes at Olympia Fields near Chicago to grab the clubhouse lead.

“It’s very exciting because it’s a big tournament, so I wanted to play well and today played so well,” Choi said.

But 30 of the field’s 156 players were unable to finish their first round after play was halted early by dangerous weather.

South Korea’s Amy Yang was also on 5-under with the par-5 18th hole yet to complete. She and others in the last 10 groups must finish their first round Friday morning then begin round two.

American Brittany Altomare was second in the clubhouse on 67 but France’s Joanna Klatten was at 4-under as well with two holes remaining.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada was in a group on 68 that included Americans Alison Lee and Michelle Wie and Australia’s Su Oh.

On the course at 3-under were American Kim Kaufman with two holes to complete and Denmark’s Emily Pedersen with three holes remaining.

New world No. 1 Ryu So-yeon of South Korea was in a pack on 69 with New Zealand’s Lydia Ko on 70.

Ai Miyazato got off to a rough start, ranking 61st on the provisional leaderboard.

Miyazato carded two birdies against a bogey and a double bogey for a 1-over 72.

Miyazato, who teed off seeking an elusive first major title before retiring at the end of the season, made par on the first two holes but hit her second shot into the greenside bunker on the par-4 third and went on to miss a 3-foot putt that led to a double bogey.

“The wind made it difficult. But my long game wasn’t bad and I had a lot of close short putts,” said Miyazato, who is playing in her 50th career major.

She added: “Even though this is a major, I’m not letting the pressure get to me and I’ve been able to play with my feet on the ground. I hope to play a solid game tomorrow as well.”

Miyazato had to take another swing from the sand at the 15th but managed to cap her round with a birdie on the final hole, saying there is a big difference between a 1-over and 2-over finish on the course that is located just a few kilometers outside of the Windy City.

Also for Japan, Ayako Uehara was 70th after shooting 73, while 18-year-old Nasa Hataoka, who is making her major debut, shot a 78 to sit at 139th. Harukyo Nomura shot 1-over 72 and Sakura Yokomine 5-over, both after 17 holes.

Choi opened with a birdie but took a bogey at the third hole. She closed the front nine with back-to-back birdies but began the back nine with another bogey.

Choi ran off three birdies in a row starting at the 13th hole and closed with another to top the leaderboard.

“I hit really good tee shots,” Choi said. “I had a lot of chance in the fairway. My putting is there, so I made a lot of birdies.”

Yang opened birdie-eagle-bogey then birdied the par-5 sixth and the par-4 10th, 12th and 14th holes. But a bogey at the par-3 17 left her level with Choi as played stopped.

Ryu, who won last week in Arkansas to jump into atop the rankings, opened birdie-bogey then birdied the par-3 seventh and 12th holes. She answered another bogey at 14 with a birdie at 18 to stand three adrift.

“I’ve never really become a No. 1 before,” Ryu said. “This is my first day to play a golf tournament as No. 1 so that was definitely a lot of pressure.

“But I talked to my psychologist yesterday and she told me that even though you have a new circumstance, you’re still the same person. You’re still So Yeon-ryu. No matter what situations change or circumstances change, you’re just you.

“So I keep talking to myself that no matter what, I’m So Yeon-ryu and just stick to my plan. That’s how I handle it.”

Lingmerth takes control

David Lingmerth is one of a few players in the Quicken Loans National field with any memories to draw on at TPC Potomac — and they’re the best kind of memories.

The winner of a 2012 Web.com Tour event on the tight, tricky layout near Washington, Lingmerth once again relied on his accuracy off the tee Thursday to shoot a 5-under 65 and take the first-round lead, AP reported.

The 29-year-old Swede, who doesn’t have a top 10 finish on the PGA Tour this season, hit 12 of 14 fairways, which tied for best in the field. Starting on the back nine in the afternoon, he made five birdies in a seven-hole stretch beginning at the 13th hole, three of them from inside 7 feet.

“I feel like that’s kind of one of my strengths, a thing I pride myself in, hitting a lot of fairways,” Lingmerth said. “I like this type of golf course when you can see the definition, you can zone in on your targets. You’ve really got to stay committed off the tee.”

He won the 2015 Memorial Tournament for his lone PGA Tour title.

Troy Merritt, the winner two years ago at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, was a stroke back along with Marc Leishman, Johnson Wagner, Kang Sung-hoon, Nick Taylor and Daniel Summerhays.

TPC Potomac is hosting the event for the first time and has been extensively redesigned since it last welcomed the PGA Tour in 2006. It presented a stern test amid sunny, breezy conditions Thursday.