The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters have signed outfielder Yadir Drake for the rest of the season, the Pacific League club announced Thursday.

The 27-year-old Cuban has batted .385 in 71 games in the Mexican League this season.

He signed a ¥1.5 million (around $133,000) deal with the Fighters.

“I’m expecting big things from him, to act as a spark for our comeback in the second half of the season,” skipper Hideki Kuriyama said.