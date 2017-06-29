Sagan Tosu’s Kamada finalizes four-year deal with German club Eintracht Frankfurt

Daichi Kamada signed a four-year deal at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday with the German Bundesliga side, confirming the attacking midfielder will be coming over from J1 team Sagan Tosu.

The 20-year-old passed his medical exam and signed a deal that will see him play in Frankfurt through the summer of 2021, joining Japan captain Makoto Hasebe.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing my new teammates,” Kamada told the club’s official website. “Only on Sunday I said goodbye (at Tosu) and now a new life begins. This is a really exciting and fantastic opportunity that I’d like to make the most of.”

The Ehime Prefecture native scored 13 goals in 65 games in the J. League top flight since joining Tosu in 2015. He had an assist from a corner in his last game for the club on Sunday when it defeated the Urawa Reds 2-1 at home.

Kamada will join his new team’s first training of the season on Saturday.