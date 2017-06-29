St. Pauli’s Miyaichi tears ACL in right knee

Injury-weary striker Ryo Miyaichi has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, his German second-division club St. Pauli said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Miyaichi suffered the injury during training the same day. He will soon undergo surgery on the knee and is expected to be out of action for several months.

Injuries have blighted Miyaichi’s career and in July 2015 he tore the ACL in his left knee just a month after joining St. Pauli from English Premier League giants Arsenal.