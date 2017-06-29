Tanaka snaps eight-start winless drought

The New York Yankees are not sure how long they will keep Miguel Andujar. Games like this will make it harder to send him back to the minors.

Andujar had three hits and four RBIs in his big league debut, Aaron Judge added his major league-leading 27th homer and the struggling Yankees pounded the Chicago White Sox 12-3 on Wednesday night.

Andujar made a good impression after being called up from Triple-A with Matt Holliday going on the disabled list because of an illness. He hit a bases-loaded single against Carlos Rodon with two outs in the first to give New York a 3-0 lead. Andujar also singled in the third, walked in the eighth and drove in two more with a double in the ninth.

“What an amazing day,” Andujar said through an translator. “I’m never going to forget this day. I’m super happy to be here, to be with these guys.”

Yankees hurler Masahiro Tanaka (6-7) went six innings for his first win since May 8. The right-hander gave up two runs and six hits after going 0-6 in his previous eight starts. He allowed two runs, walked two and struck out five while hitting one batter.

“I have let the team down over a long period. It’s been pretty rough for me,” said Tanaka, who threw eight shutout innings against the Texas Rangers on Friday but got a no decision. “It’s positive I’ve somehow managed to get things into shape for the second straight start.”

Tanaka got out of a two-out bases-loaded jam in the second but gave up two runs in the fifth. Omar Narvaez singled and Adam Engel doubled before a walk to Yolmer Sanchez loaded the bases again, this time without an out, and Melky Cabrera singled in the runs.

But the right-hander didn’t let Chicago tie the game, getting a double play and a force out as he attacked the batters with fastballs reaching 156 kph. He struck out the side in his final inning.

“Even though I was not posting results, it was clear to me what I had to do and that has been part of the process of arriving at this result,” Tanaka said. “Now I just have to keep it up.”

Meanwhile, manager Joe Girardi said he hadn’t discussed “what’s next” for Andujar with general manager Brian Cashman. He figured that subject would come up when the two talked after the game.

“(Andujar) played a great game,” Girardi said. “He came up and did a really good job so we’ll see.”

Judge’s two-run drive capped a five-run sixth against reliever Jake Petricka, breaking open a 3-2 game. And New York came away with a lopsided win after dropping 11 of 14.

The White Sox lost for the eighth time in 10 games, with Rodon (0-1) struggling in his season debut and manager Rick Renteria getting ejected yet again.

Sidelined all season because of bursitis in his left biceps, Rodon needed 94 pitches to get through five innings. He allowed three unearned runs and two hits but walked six.

“I was pretty excited,” Rodon said. “The game was going a little fast in the first, but, like I said, it was good to be out there and knock some rough out. Next time out, hopefully a little bit better.”

Melky Cabrera cut it to 3-2 with a two-run single for Chicago in the fifth. But the Yankees broke it open with two outs in the sixth, and scoring six overall runs in the inning .

Nationals 8, Cubs 4

In Washington, Stephen Strasburg struck out 13 in seven innings, Bryce Harper had two doubles and two RBIs, and the Nationals beat Chicago.

Anthony Rendon and Matt Wieters hit back-to-back homers against John Lackey (5-9) during Washington’s four-run second inning. After the Cubs pulled within three at 6-3, Daniel Murphy went deep in the fifth.

It was a rough day for Chicago, which cut veteran catcher Miguel Montero after he criticized pitcher Jake Arrieta for his role in the Nationals’ seven steals in Tuesday’s 6-1 win over the World Series champions. Then reigning NL MVP Kris Bryant departed in the sixth with an apparent right ankle injury.

Strasburg (9-2) allowed three runs — two earned — and four hits.

Angels 3, Dodgers 2

In Anaheim, Ben Revere scored the winning run from second base on a passed ball and a throwing error by catcher Yasmani Grandal, and the Angels blew a ninth-inning lead before beating the Dodgers.

Cameron Maybin ended up with a walk-off strikeout of sorts when Grandal lost control of Pedro Baez’s third strike and then put his throw over Chase Utley’s head at first, allowing Revere to score in bizarre fashion.

Indians 5, Rangers 3

In Cleveland, Trevor Bauer pitched into the seventh inning, Michael Brantley drove in two runs and the hosts got the win in manager Terry Francona’s return to the team.

Francona was cleared to come back after another health scare forced him to leave Monday’s game and miss Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Texas. The 58-year-old Francona has been fitted with a heart monitor, but he said doctors have ruled out any serious health issues.

Bauer (7-6) allowed one run — Robinson Chirinos’ homer — and four hits in 6⅓ innings. Brantley had RBI singles in the third and the seventh.

Rangers starter Yu Darvish (6-6) gave up three runs — two earned — in six innings.

“They (Cleveland) turned balls into hits, there were grounders that went through to outfield and those are things that you can’t help,” Darvish said.

“I managed to pitch without worrying much (about the stiffness) in the fifth and sixth.”

Astros 11, Athletics 8

In Houston, Josh Reddick and George Springer had three hits apiece and combined for five RBIs, powering the Astros past Oakland.

Michael Feliz (4-1) struck out two in a scoreless fifth for the win. Ken Giles struck out two in the ninth for his 18th save.

Houston’s Norichika Aoki went 1-for-4 and scored once.

Mets 8, Marlins 0

In Miami, Steven Matz pitched seven innings and two relievers completed a seven-hitter, helping New York blank the hosts.

Asdrubal Cabrera and Curtis Granderson each hit a two-run homer in support of Matz (2-1), who allowed six hits, all singles, and one walk while lowering his ERA to 2.67 in four starts this year.

Matz’s performance gave the rotation a welcome lift hours after right-hander Robert Gsellman became the sixth Mets starting pitcher to go on the disabled list this season. Gsellman strained his left hamstring Tuesday.

Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa worked one inning, allowing two hits and two runs. He issued one walk and fanned two batters.

Reds 4, Brewers 3

In Cincinnati, Scooter Gennett belted a two-run homer against the club that decided he no longer fit its rebuilding plans, and Billy Hamilton scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning for the Reds.

Milwaukee lost starter Chase Anderson to a strained oblique. He hurt his left side while striking out in the top of the second inning, a notable setback to the NL Central leaders. He is second on the club with six wins.

Blue Jays 4, Orioles 0

In Toronto, Marcus Stroman pitched five-hit ball into the eighth inning for Toronto, and Jose Bautista and Justin Smoak homered against Baltimore.

Stroman (8-4) bounced back nicely from his worst start of the season, a seven-run outing at Texas last Thursday. The right-hander gave up five singles and struck out seven to win for the first time since June 10 at Seattle.

Twins 4, Red Sox 1

In Boston, Adalberto Mejia worked 5⅔ innings in his second straight scoreless start, Max Kepler hit a two-run homer and Minnesota rebounded from two consecutive losses against the Red Sox.

Kepler also had an RBI single, and Miguel Sano added an RBI double to help the Twins improve to 24-11 on the road.

Royals 8, Tigers 2

In Detroit, Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas delivered consecutive homers during Kansas City’s four-run fourth inning.

Ian Kennedy (2-6) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings for the Royals, earning his second victory in three starts. He gave up solo homers to Miguel Cabrera and Alex Avila, but only after the Royals had jumped to a 5-0 lead.

Detroit’s Daniel Norris (4-6) permitted five runs and eight hits in 3⅔ innings. Six of those hits came in the fourth.

Pirates 6, Rays 2

In Pittsburgh, Jose Osuna doubled twice and drove in two runs, rookie Josh Bell hit his 15th homer and the Pirates jumped all over Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell.

Osuna’s ground-rule RBI double sparked a four-run rally with two out in the first. Bell led off the fourth with a home run and Osuna added another RBI double in the fifth.

Snell (0-5) walked five in five innings in his return to the starting rotation after a stint in Triple-A. He was charged with six runs and four hits.

Cardinals 4, Diamondbacks 3

In Phoenix, Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning, Yadier Molina and Jedd Gyorko each drove in two runs and St. Louis edged Arizona.

Wainwright (8-5) limited the Diamondbacks to two runs and eight hits over 6⅓ innings He struck out eight.

Gyorko’s RBI double in the eighth pushed St. Louis’ lead to 4-2.

Zack Godley (3-2) took the loss, allowing three runs and two hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings.

Padres 7, Braves 4

In San Diego, Luis Perdomo tossed five scoreless innings and Hunter Renfroe and Cory Spangenberg contributed two RBIs apiece to carry San Diego past Atlanat.

Carlos Asuaje and Erick Aybar had three hits apiece for the Padres.

Perdomo (3-4), winless after his first 10 starts, won for the third time in his last four outings. The right-hander went 5⅓ innings and was charged with four runs and seven hits. He struck out four and walked two.

Brandon Maurer worked a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

Veteran Bartolo Colon (2-8) turned in another disappointing start, pitching for the first time since going on the disabled list with a strained left oblique on June 6. The 44-year-old surrendered six runs, eight hits and three walks over four innings.

Phillies 5, Mariners 4

In Seattle, Tommy Joseph led off the ninth inning with his 13th homer and Andrew Knapp added a two-out RBI single, helping Philadelphia rally for the road win.

Joseph’s drive to left on a 3-2 pitch from Edwin Diaz (2-3) was the Phillies’ first hit since the third inning. Diaz struck out the next two batters, but Cameron Perkins walked and advanced on a balk before Knapp lined a 1-2 pitch into right field to give the Phillies the lead.

Ricardo Pinto (1-0) pitched three innings of relief to get the win and Hector Neris got three outs for his seventh save.

Giants 5, Rockies 3

In San Francisco, Hwang Jae-gyun homered in his major league debut, a tiebreaking drive in the sixth inning that helped the Giants extend Colorado’s losing streak to a season-high eight games.

The 29-year-old South Korean grounded out in the second inning, hit a run-scoring grounder in the fourth that cut Colorado’s lead to 2-1, and then broke a 3-3 tie when he homered against Kyle Freeland (8-6). Hwang was given a standing ovation from fans as he rounded the bases and was mobbed by teammates when he got back to the dugout.

San Francisco’s Ty Blach (5-5) gave up three runs — one earned — and seven hits in 6⅓ innings, George Kontos, Steven Okert and Hunter Stickland combined for one-hit relief. Strickland retired Ian Desmond, his only batter, on a flyout for his first save this season.