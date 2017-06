Haruna Okuno will fill the vacant women’s 55-kg slot on Japan’s team for the world championships in August, the Japan Wrestling Federation’s development director revealed Wednesday.

Kazuhito Sakae said the final decision on the 18-year-old Okuno, who won this month’s national invitationals, was made after watching her effort during a training camp last Saturday.

The worlds, to be held in Paris, will kick off on Aug. 21.