Former Japan forward Havenaar to join Vissel

Vissel Kobe are set to sign former Japan striker Mike Havenaar from Dutch side ADO Den Haag, a source with the J. League first-division club said Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, whose parents are from the Netherlands, scored 27 goals in 59 games in his two seasons for Den Haag. He is likely to add more firepower for Vissel, who await the arrival of former Germany forward Lukas Podolski next month following his departure from Galatasaray.

The 194-cm Havenaar started his career at Yokohama F. Marinos. In 2011, he scored 17 league goals for Ventforet Kofu before moving to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem in 2011, where he spent three seasons, scoring 26 goals in 79 games.

He moved to Spanish side Cordoba in the summer of 2014 but made only five appearances. He had a short spell at HJK Helsinki in Finland in 2015 before he joined his second Eredivie side, Den Haag.

Havenaar has four goals in 18 games for Japan, his last call-up coming in March last year at a 2018 World Cup second-round qualifier.

Vissel started the season with four straight wins but have lost the momentum since, currently sitting 11th in 18-team top flight.