Nishikori seeded ninth at Wimbledon

Kei Nishikori on Wednesday was seeded ninth in the men’s singles at Wimbledon starting July 3 as he aims to break through at the grass-court Grand Slam.

Nishikori has reached the last eight at least once in the three other Grand Slams, but has withdrawn from his last five grass-court tournaments; three times from the Gerry Weber Open in Germany and twice from Wimbledon.

Defending champion Andy Murray will be top seed in his native Britain followed by three-time winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia, record seven-time winner Roger Federer of Switzerland and recent French Open champ Rafael Nadal of Spain.

Wimbledon seedings are not based exclusively on world rankings, but the top three women players have been seeded in that order, with Angelique Kerber of Germany No. 1 followed by Romania’s Simona Halep and then Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic.

The Japanese pair of Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato are seeded 16th in the women’s singles.