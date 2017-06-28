Purse bid scheduled for Murata-N’Dam rematch

The purse bid for the WBA middleweight title rematch between Ryota Murata and Hassan N’Dam of France has been scheduled for July 7, the World Boxing Association said on its official website on Tuesday.

The purse bid will be carried out because the two parties could not agree to make their rematch, which was ordered last month after the controversial result of their first fight, the WBA said.

Both the N’Dam and Murata teams have been duly notified of this process.

Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, the president of the WBA, ordered a rematch after the fight in Tokyo on May 20 ended with N’Dam surprisingly winning on a split decision.

Two judges, Gustavo Padilla of Panama and Hubert Earle of Canada, were suspended for six months over their scoring of the fight.

The Japan Boxing Commission sent a written document to the WBA demanding a review of the match.