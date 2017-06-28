J. League board member Nakanishi resigns over harassment charges

J. League board member Daisuke Nakanishi has resigned over repeated incidents of sexual and power harassment between 2015 and 2016, the league announced Tuesday.

The league said the 51-year-old Nakanishi asked at least one female staff member out for meals and to movies outside of office hours. He also made noxious remarks and sent countless emails before a complaint was filed.

Lawyers in charge of the investigation shed light on the improper behavior, leading to Nakanishi’s downfall.

Nakanishi, who previously was the executive director of operations and has also been in charge of marketing and practical tasks, played a big role in the J. League tying up a 10-year, ¥210 billion ($2 billion) broadcasting deal with the British-based Perform Group last year.

His resignation was accepted by the league’s board of directors. Nakanishi will also leave all his posts including those at related companies, including that as a board member at the B. League, Japan’s professional basketball league.

“I’d like to apologize that someone who should be setting examples and looking after management committed acts like these,” said J. League chairman Mitsuru Murai, who will return 10 percent of his wages for three months.