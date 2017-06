Seventh-ranked Sho Kimura will meet WBO flyweight champ and two-time Olympic gold medalist Zou Shiming of China in a world title bout on July 28, his gym announced Tuesday.

Kimura, 28, has a 14-1-2 record (seven knockouts). His first crack at a world title will take place at at Shanghai Oriental Sports Center.

The 36-year-old Zou, who won light flyweight gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Games, is 9-1 (two KOs).