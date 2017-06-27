Dortmund’s Kagawa remains optimistic about recovery from shoulder injury before Bundesliga season

Shinji Kagawa said Tuesday he will be ready for the Aug. 18 start of the new Bundesliga season with Borussia Dortmund despite dislocating his left shoulder while on international duty.

“It’s no issue at all for next season,” said the 28-year-old, who suffered the injury during a 1-1 home draw against Syria in a June 7 friendly.

Without the midfielder, Japan settled for a 1-1 draw against Iraq six days later in their 2018 World Cup qualifier in Tehran. Vahid Halilhodzic’s men still lead Group B by a point, but their last two games are against their closest rivals, Australia and Saudi Arabia. Japan will host Australia on Aug. 31 and take on the Saudis away on Sept. 5.

“There’s still time for the national team games. I want to rehab properly,” said the former Manchester United man, who will continue his recovery in Japan.

Kagawa plans to join up with Dortmund in Japan ahead of his club’s July 15 friendly against J1 side Urawa Reds.