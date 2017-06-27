Giants pound Rockies, end five-game slide

For a night, the San Francisco Giants delivered the key hits with runners in scoring position. They got contributions from throughout the order, made things happen on the basepaths and did all the little things. Music blared in a victorious clubhouse.

San Francisco finally got Jeff Samardzija back in the win column, too.

Buster Posey hit an RBI double in the first and a sacrifice fly two innings later, Samardzija struck out five pitching into the seventh and the Giants snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-2 on Monday night.

“That’s the fun thing about this team, even when it’s not going well, it’s easy to go out there and give everything you’ve got because you know they’re out there doing the same. And it’s going to happen,” Samardzija said of his teammates.

“It’s a great lineup, and you can’t keep it down for too long.”

Brandon Belt and Denard Span each added run-scoring triples to back Samardzija (3-9), who lost his first three starts against the Rockies this year. He won for the first time in four total starts after losing his previous two decisions since beating the Brewers on June 5.

Joe Panik hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth as San Francisco went ahead 5-0 against Colorado rookie right-hander German Marquez (5-4), then Panik added an RBI single in the eighth. Brandon Crawford played sparkling defense at shortstop and hit an RBI single in the seventh as the Giants ended a nine-game losing streak to the Rockies with just their second win in 14 games overall.

“There’s a lot of talent in this offense, and there’s no reason why we can’t get consistent putting runs on the board,” manager Bruce Bochy said.

Angels 4, Dodgers 0

In Los Angeles, Ricky Nolasco pitched into the seventh inning to pick up his first win in almost exactly two months, Yunel Escobar drove in two runs and the Angels Angels snapped the Dodgers’ 10-game winning streak.

Nolasco (3-9) gave up five hits while striking out five and walking two in 6⅔ innings. He left the game after getting hit by a line drive by Enrique Hernandez. Nolasco was 0-7 in 10 starts since beating Oakland on April 27.

The Dodgers also ended a streak of 17 consecutive games with at least one home run, which was tied for the longest stretch since moving to Los Angeles before the 1958 season. Their franchise record is 24 consecutive games set by Brooklyn in 1956.

Indians 15, Rangers 9

In Cleveland, Francisco Lindor, Lonnie Chisenhall and Carlos Santana each had three RBIs to help the Indians rally from a seven-run deficit and beat Texas after manager Terry Francona left the game because he wasn’t feeling well.

The Indians came back after trailing 9-2 in the fourth inning to avoid their first four-game losing streak since 2015.

Cubs 5, Nationals 4

In Washington, Wade Davis struck out big league batting leader Ryan Zimmerman with runners on second and third to blunt the Nationals’ ninth-inning rally, and Chicago held on for a win.

With Washington down 5-3, Bryce Harper’s single loaded the bases with two outs. Davis threw a wild pitch that scored a run before striking out a swinging Zimmerman, who’s hitting .344. The final pitch bounced, and catcher Willson Contreras zipped a low throw to first baseman Anthony Rizzo to close out the victory.

Contreras hit a leadoff home run in his first career game-opening at-bat and Eddie Butler (4-2) worked five scoreless innings to keep the Cubs ahead.

Gio Gonzalez (7-2) allowed a run and two hits, striking out eight over six innings.

Koji Uehara, Chicago’s fourth of eight pitchers, worked two-thirds of an inning. He allowed one hit.

Red Sox 4, Twins 1

In Boston, Chris Sale pitched 6⅓ overpowering innings with nine strikeouts, Mitch Moreland hit a solo homer for the third straight game and the Red Sox beat Minnesota in a matchup of two of the AL’s top teams.

Dustin Pedroia had two hits and drove in a run and Moreland added a sacrifice for Boston, which kept pace with the New York Yankees atop the East.

Yankees 6, White Sox 5

In Chicago, Jordan Montgomery matched his season high with seven solid innings and closer Aroldis Chapman shut down a ninth-inning rally just in time, lifting New York over the hosts.

The Yankees led 6-1 entering the ninth, but New York reliever Chasen Shreve gave up a three-run homer to Tim Anderson and Chapman allowed an RBI double to Jose Abreu. Chapman retired Avisail Garcia and Todd Frazier to finish his eighth save and first since returning from the disabled list a week ago.

Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 1

In Phoenix, Zack Greinke pitched five effective innings after a shaky start, Daniel Descalso had three RBIs and Arizona rolled over Philadelphia.

The Diamondbacks were sluggish Sunday against the Phillies, scratching out a 2-1 victory in 11 innings. They took advantage of a rough outing by Nick Pivetta (1-4) in the series finale, racking up six runs in less than three innings against the rookie right-hander.

Cardinals 8, Reds 2

In St. Louis, Randal Grichuk and Jedd Gyorko each homered and drove in three runs, leading the Cardinals over Cincinnati.

Michael Wacha (4-3), who began the day with an 8.17 ERA over his last seven starts, limited the Reds to one run on five hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked one.