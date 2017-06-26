Ryu breezes to second title of season

This time, Ryu So-yeon was able to celebrate — without any hint of drama or suspense.

And the third-ranked South Korean might just have used victory Sunday in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship as a springboard for a possible rise to No. 1 in the world.

Ryu became the LPGA Tour’s first two-time winner this season, finishing at a tournament-record 18-under 195. She won the ANA Inspiration two months ago in California for her second major title, a controversial playoff victory after Lexi Thompson was penalized four strokes for a third-round violation reported by a television viewer during the fourth round.

“To be honest, after I won the ANA Inspiration, a lot of people said I maybe I didn’t deserve to win the tournament,” Ryu said. “It was understandable if someone was a big fan of Lexi . . . (Sunday’s win) feels a bit more free than after the ANA.”

Ryu closed with a 69 for a two-shot victory over fellow South Korean player Amy Yang and Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn.

Ai Miyazato finished in a four-way tie for 66th with a 2-under 211.

Miyazato, who will retire at the end of this season, got off to a birdie start on the par-4 first but hope quickly turned into frustration when she barely missed an 11-foot birdie putt on the next green.

After tapping in her fifth for par on the second, Miyazato continued to struggle to find her rhythm. She found water with her second swing on No. 4 and could only scramble a double-bogey to drop back to 1-over on the day and even overall.

Miyazato, who finished the front nine 2-over after carding another bogey on the eighth, played better on the back nine, rolling in four birdies while only giving one shot back.

But two missed birdie opportunities from six feet on 16 and 17 showed she still needs time to adjust after returning to the U.S. LPGA for the first time in nearly two months.

“I had a lot of chances but I couldn’t improve my score,” said Miyazato.

“It was a kind of tournament where I had to rely on my short putts to score well. It’s encouraging that my short game has been so reliable. But I do need to work on my long putts. It was a learning week.”