Ichiro becomes oldest ever to start in center

Manager Don Mattingly made out the Miami Marlins’ lineup unaware he was making Ichiro Suzuki the oldest player to start a game in center field since at least 1900.

“He doesn’t play like that,” said Mattingly, who learned of the achievement after the game.

When the 43-year-old Ichiro started in Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs, he surpassed the record held by Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, who was a month younger when he started in center in 2002 for the Boston Red Sox.

Ichiro went 0-for-4, dropping his average to .200, but reached on an error and scored in the first inning, and had four putouts in center. He has played in 63 games this season, mostly as a pinch hitter.

The Cubs wasted a fine pitching performance by Mike Montgomery, stranding 11 runners and allowing three unearned runs.

Chicago also lost shortstop Addison Russell, who departed in the fourth inning. He complained of a sharp pinching pain in his throwing shoulder, which has bothered him at times the past two seasons. Russell is expected to miss at least one game and perhaps more.

The Marlins scored their three unearned runs in the first after leadoff hitter Ichiro reached when Russell bobbled his grounder for an error.

“The first play of the game was indicative — an awkward spin on the ball, I understand that,” Maddon said.

“There were just a couple of other things we did today that kind of gave it to them. Of course we didn’t hit enough.”

Miami’s Edinson Volquez (4-8) gave up five hits and five walks in five innings, but stranded eight runners and departed with a 3-2 lead.

“I got used to pitching from the stretch,” Volquez said with a smile. “I was able to make a lot of good pitches to get out of innings.”

Volquez improved to 8-0 in 13 games against the Cubs, the best record against them among active pitchers. He said he didn’t know until afterward he was undefeated against them.

Giancarlo Stanton hit his 20th homer for Miami, a solo shot off reliever Pedro Strop in the seventh.

Dodgers 12, Rockies 6

In Los Angeles, the Dodgers found a new way to extend their winning streak to 10 games, scoring five runs on four wild pitches to go along with two more homers from rookie sensation Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger has 24 home runs, helping Los Angeles extend its longest string since it won 10 straight in August 2013. Colorado lost its season-worst fifth in a row.

Diamondbacks 2, Phillies 1 (11)

In Phoenix, Daniel Descalso lined a run-scoring single in the 11th inning, and Arizona extended the best start in franchise history.

Paul Goldschmidt, who had a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, singled against Edubray Ramos (0-7) in the 11th and Chris Owings walked after fouling off several pitches. Descalso lined a ball through the right side and Goldschmidt scored just ahead of the throw. The Diamondbacks have won 11 of 13 and are 48-28 overall.

Twins 4, Indians 0

In Cleveland, Ervin Santana struck out seven in six innings, Jason Castro drove in three runs and Minnesota swept the Indians.

Santana (10-4) allowed nine hits, but Cleveland’s lineup struggled again. The Indians were shut out twice, went 1-for-23 with runners in scoring position and stranded 30 baserunners in the weekend series.

Rangers 7, Yankees 6

In New York, Adrian Beltre, Choo Shin-soo and Drew Robinson homered off Michael Pineda, and Texas held on for the road win.

Robinson’s solo shot was his first major league hit and put the Rangers up 7-0 in the fourth inning. Texas improved to 11-5 over their past 16 games.

Blue Jays 8, Royals 2

In Kansas City, Toronto closer Roberto Osuna struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning a day after saying he was dealing with anxiety issues.

Osuna didn’t pitch in a save situation on Friday night, and the Blue Jays’ bullpen let a game get away. On Saturday, the 22-year-old reliever said he was out of sorts mentally and feeling anxious.

Osuna returned to the mound in a non-save spot and gave up an infield single while getting the last three outs.

Brewers 7, Braves 0

In Atlanta, Travis Shaw became the first player to reach SunTrust Park’s right-field roof, belting a long two-run homer for Milwaukee.

Zach Davies (8-4) pitched seven innings of four-hit ball for the Brewers, bouncing back nicely from his worst start of the season. Keon Broxton added three hits and three RBIs as NL Central-leading Milwaukee opened a 1½-game lead over the Cubs.

Cardinals 8, Pirates 4

In St. Louis, Randal Grichuk homered in his return to the majors, Yadier Molina had three hits and the Cardinals beat Pittsburgh.

Sent to the minors May 29 after struggling with consistency, Grichuk had two hits — including his solo homer in the sixth inning — and scored twice. Molina, who had missed the previous two games after being hit by a foul tip on the knee, had three hits, scored three runs and drove in a run.

Astros 8, Mariners 2

In Seattle, George Springer, Yuli Gurriel and Evan Gattis homered, and Houston wrapped up another winning road trip.

The Astros improved to a major league-best 29-9 on the road. They also own the top record in baseball at 52-25.

Norichika Aoki finished 0-for-3 for Houston.

Angels 4, Red Sox 2

In Boston, Parker Bridwell pitched 6⅔ innings and Los Angeles scored three runs after their challenge overturned an inning-ending double play in the second.

Kaleb Cowart drove in two runs for Los Angeles, which won two of three against the Red Sox for its fifth series win in the last six.

Tigers 7, Padres 5

In San Diego, Mikie Mahtook drove in three runs, including a tiebreaking two-run single in the ninth inning, and Detroit snapped an eight-game losing streak.

After the Tigers twice erased deficits earlier in the game, Mahtook sent an opposite-field single into right against Brandon Maurer (0-4) that scored Ian Kinsler and Justin Upton.

Reds 6, Nationals 2

In Washington, Scooter Gennett homered, and the Cincinnati scored five times in the first inning off Tanner Roark.

The Reds won for just the second time in 15 games. Gennett’s four hits were his most since he got five while becoming the 17th major league player homer four times in a game on June 6.

Orioles 8, Rays 5

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Joey Rickard hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning, sending the Orioles to the road win.

Caleb Joseph, Trey Mancini and Jonathan Schoop homered for Baltimore.

Athletics 5, White Sox 3

In Chicago, Sonny Gray pitched seven effective innings for Oakland, and Adam Rosales and Matt Joyce hit back-to-back homers in the ninth.

Gray (3-3) picked up his first win since May 24.

Mets 8, Giants 2

In San Francisco, Rene Rivera homered twice, Rafael Montero pitched into the sixth inning in a spot start and New York finished off the series sweep.

Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce also connected for the Mets, who had lost four straight and seven of eight coming into the series. Granderson went 2-for-3 with three walks.