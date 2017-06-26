Climbers Sugimoto, Nonaka settle for second place

Rei Sugimoto and Miho Nonaka took second in the men’s and women’s bouldering competitions, respectively, at the penultimate round of the IFSC Climbing World Cup tour held Sunday.

Sugimoto finished behind South Korea’s Chon Jong-won to secure a podium spot for the first time this season, while Nonaka, winner of the 2016 Navi Mumbai World Cup, put on her best showing this season in the event won by Britain’s Shauna Coxsey.

For Japan, three men and three women qualified for the six-person finals held at the CIDCO Exhibition Center. Kokoro Fujii placed fourth in the men’s competition, and Akiyo Noguchi was third in the women’s.

With one bouldering event on the seven-stage World Cup tour remaining, to be held in Germany in August, Coxsey, who picked up her fourth win, claimed the overall title for the second straight year.

Sport climbing was one of the five new sports added to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics program.