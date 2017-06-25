Satono Crown takes Takarazuka Kinen title

Mirco Demuro-ridden third pick Satono Crown won the Takarazuka Kinen on Sunday for his second career Grade 1 victory.

The 5-year-old stallion came from behind and overpowered the field over the stretch run, coming home in 2 minutes, 11.4 seconds over 2,200 meters at Hanshin Racecourse.

Top favorite Kitasan Black faded at the very end, failing in his bid for the third straight G1 win and finishing ninth.

“I’m super happy, really pleased,” Demuro said. “Kitasan Black is a really strong horse so I made my move after watching him from behind. Satono Crown is also very strong and the turf today suited him. He showed what a G1 title winner is all about.”

Fifth favorite Gold Actor was second by three quarters of a length behind Satono Crown, followed by fourth-choice mare Mikki Queen, 1½-further lengths back in third.

The win earned ¥150 million ($1.3 million).