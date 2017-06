Daiya Seto set a new personal record of 4 minutes, 7.99 seconds in the men’s 400-meter individual medley on Sunday at an event in Rome.

The 23-year-old, who won the bronze medal in the event at the Rio Games last summer, came second behind David Verraszto of Hungary (4:07.47) at Torfeo Sette Colli.

Seto will be bidding for his third straight 400 IM triumph at the world championships starting on July 14 in Budapest.