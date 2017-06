Thirteen-year-old Tomokazu Harimoto and partner Yuto Kizukuri missed out on the men’s doubles title, losing to Rio Olympic team silver medalist Maharu Yoshimura and Jin Ueda in an all-Japanese final at the China Open on Sunday.

Harimoto and Kizukuri stunned world champions Fan Zhendong and Xu Xin in the last four but met their match in the final against their more experienced compatriots, going down 12-10, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9.