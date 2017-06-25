Maeda to make spot start for Dodgers against Angels

Kenta Maeda will make a spot start on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, to give the rotation an extra day of rest, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday.

Maeda made a spot start for the same purpose on June 18 and impressed, allowing one run in five innings in an 8-7 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

He then struck out one batter in an inning of relief, protecting a four-run, seventh-inning lead in the Dodgers’ 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

“I am posting good results at the moment and my condition is improving,” said Maeda, who was moved to the bullpen on June 7. “I want to prepare with an idea of the form the batters I am going to face are in.”

Roberts said, “I think, over the last three appearances, he’s throwing the baseball really well.

“I just expect Kenta to keep doing what he’s been doing and attack with his mix and get guys out.”