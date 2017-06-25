Dodgers beat Rockies to reach 50-win mark

The Los Angeles Dodgers are showing some interesting versatility during their nine-game winning streak. They can either power past a team or walk over them.

On Saturday night, the surging Dodgers hit a home run for the 16th consecutive game, while also walking 10 times on the way to a 4-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Clayton Kershaw (11-2) overcame a challenging first inning to hold the Rockies without a run for his six innings and Joc Pederson provided a solo home run as the Dodgers won for the 15th time in 16 games.

“It just seems like every night you find a different way to win,” Kershaw said. “Just the confidence you feel, like there’s no way you’re going to lose.”

The Dodgers are the first National League team to reach the 50-win mark (50-26).

Pederson’s solo home run in the third was his sixth of the year. It’s the first time the Dodgers have hit at least one home run in 16 consecutive games since 1960.

“We’re playing really well and it’s fun to be a part of,” Pederson said. “We’re going to continue to stick to what got us here and keep it going.”

Kershaw gave up four home runs in his last start and got into immediate trouble Saturday. The Rockies loaded the bases with one out in the first, with Kershaw’s pitch count approaching 30. But the left-hander struck out the next two Rockies and went on to retire 13 consecutive batters.

“Clayton has a way of finding another gear, another level and make pitches,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “And sometimes when you get a guy with his reputation on the mound, guys tend to squeeze their bats a little bit tighter.”

Kershaw allowed four hits and a walk, while striking out eight. The Dodgers have won his last 10 starts.

Tyler Chatwood (6-8) had control issues all night, walking a career-high eight in just 3⅓ innings. Two walks came with the bases loaded in the third to force in runs, including one to Kershaw on four pitches.

“I felt like I beat myself tonight, and that’s pretty frustrating to go home to,” Chatwood said. “I didn’t really have a good feel for it today.”

Nationals 18, Reds 3

In Washington, Michael Taylor homered twice among his four hits, and Trea Turner went 5-for-5.

Braves 3, Brewers 1

In Atlanta, Brandon Phillips homered for the third straight game, and R.A. Dickey threw seven strong innings.

Cubs 5, Marlins 3

In Miami, Jon Lester gave up a three-run homer to J.T. Realmuto in the first inning and then settled down.

Miami pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki went 0-for-1.

Mets 5, Giants 2

In San Francisco, Jacob deGrom pitched eight strong innings and Wilmer Flores homered.

Pirates 7, Cardinals 3

In St. Louis, Jordy Mercer and Josh Harrison homered and starter Gerrit Cole pitched six innings.

Diamondbacks 9, Phillies 2

In Phoenix, Jake Lamb homered, Chris Herrmann drove in three runs.

Rangers 8, Yankees 1

In New York, Austin Bibens-Dirkx pitched seven dazzling innings in his first shot at the Yankees after 12 seasons in the minors, and Carlos Gomez homered for Texas.

Athletics 10, White Sox 2

In Chicago, Matt Olson hit his first two major league home runs, and Jaycob Brugman and Franklin Barreto also launched their first career shots.

Orioles 8, Rays 3

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Dylan Bundy threw seven solid innings for Baltimore.

Royals 3, Blue Jays 2

In Kansas City, Jason Vargas became the first major league pitcher to reach 11 wins this season, pitching seven efficient innings.

Twins 4, Indians 2

In Cleveland, Brian Dozier hit a leadoff homer against closer Cody Allen to break an eighth-inning tie.

Angels 6, Red Sox 3

In Boston, JC Ramirez rebounded from his shortest career start with six solid innings, and Cameron Maybin doubled home a run and scored another.

Astros 5, Mariners 2

In Seattle, Josh Reddick homered, Brian McCann added a three-run double and starter Lance McCullers pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the disabled list.

Padres 7, Tigers 3

In San Diego, pinch hitter Hector Sanchez slugged a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning, powering the Padres past Detroit and sending the Tigers to their eighth consecutive loss.