Shibasaki, Tenerife fail in bid for promotion

Gaku Shibasaki had an assist, but Tenerife missed out on promotion to the Spanish first division after a 3-1 defeat to Getafe in the second leg of the playoff final on Saturday.

Tenerife took the first leg 1-0 on Wednesday, when Shibasaki created the winner, but a brace from Dani Pacheco helped Getafe win the second leg and secure a 3-2 aggregate victory to return to La Liga after a one-year absence.

Alejandro Faurlin’s ninth-minute goal erased Tenerife’s first-leg advantage and Pacheco made it 2-1 three minutes later at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Shibasaki crossed for Anthony Lozano to reply for Tenerife in the 17th minute but former Liverpool midfielder Pacheco’s second of the night in the 37th proved decisive for Getafe.

Shibasaki was substituted six minutes into the second half.