Ishida collects first victory since April as BayStars subdue Swallows

Jose Lopez and Toshiro Miyazaki both went deep behind six shutout innings from starter Kenta Ishida as the Yokohama BayStars defeated the Tokyo Yakult Swallows 5-1 on Saturday.

Ishida (2-3) allowed five hits and no walks in his 108-pitch effort, striking out seven for his first win in over two months. He had runners on second and third in the fifth with his team leading 4-0, but struck out Tomotaka Sakaguchi to get out of the jam.

“I was down on the farm team with injury and I’ve spent tough days there, but I’ve been battling to savor this winning atmosphere again so I’m really pleased,” the left-hander said. “I can go on a roll when the position players are hitting. I’m thankful to them for helping me.”

Ishida was given a two-run lead in the top of the first after a turbulent start from Yakult’s Juri Hara (2-4), who yielded a single and two walks to load the bases. Yasutaka Tobashira then hit a two-run single with two outs at Jingu Stadium.

Lopez doubled the lead in the top of the fifth, when he connected on a Hara fastball down the middle, sending it just inside the left-field foul pole for his 15th homer of the year. The right-hander was pulled after the inning, having thrown 93 pitches. He allowed four runs on four hits and three walks, while striking out four.

Preston Guilmet relieved Lopez and immediately gave up another run to the visitors, hurling two balls before his high fastball was belted for a solo shot by Miyazaki.

The Swallows scored got a run in the ninth after Tetsuto Yamada hit a leadoff double and Keiji Obiki doubled him in for his third hit of the day. But BayStars closer Yasuaki Yamasaki limited the damage as Yakult became the first team to reach the 40-loss mark this year.

Tigers at Carp — ppd.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Eagles 2, Fighters 1 (11)

At Sapporo Dome, Tohoku Rakuten’s Zelous Wheeler slugged a go-ahead solo homer in the 11th off Hokkaido Nippon Ham rookie Taisho Tamai (1-1).

Both teams scored a run in the first inning.

Lions 3, Hawks 2

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Seibu snapped its three-game losing streak after Ernesto Mejia turned the game around with a two-run shot and Shuta Tonosaki followed with a solo blast off Fukuoka SoftBank’s Yuki Matsumoto (1-2).

The Lions’ Ken Togame (4-2) allowed two runs in six innings to earn the win.

Buffaloes 2, Marines 1

At Kobe’s Hotto Motto Field, sixth-year pro Shuhei Kojima’s first career homer, a tiebreaking solo shot in the eighth off Chiba Lotte reliever Tomohisa Otani (1-1) lifted Orix to a come-from-behind win.