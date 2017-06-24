Rookie Park capitalizes on six straight birdies to shoot 8-under 63, grab lead

Park Sung-hyun rolled in six straight birdies as she rode a hot putter to an eight-under 63 and a two-shot lead after the first round of the LPGA Tour’s NW Arkansas Championship on Friday.

The Tour rookie ended her birdie run with her only bogey of the day then fashioned three more birdies on the back nine. She maintained the lead despite hitting just eight of 13 fairways.

“My play was best with putter today, very good,” Park said.

The opening round was delayed for nearly an hour because of poor weather.

Three players are two shots back of Park, including fellow South Korean Ryu So-yeon, Mel Reid and Ally McDonald.

Park is one of two rookies in the top four as Reid shot a 65 to post her low round of the season. Reid, who missed the cut in her last three tournaments, birdied five of her first seven holes.

A hole-in-one at the par-three 11th moved her to eight under, but she made bogey on two of the final seven holes.

Ryu shot a bogey-free 65 while carding a half dozen birdies. McDonald finished with seven birdies and a bogey.

Former winner Stacy Lewis was part of a group that included Juli Inkster, Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn, Felicity Johnson and Katherine Kirk at five under.

Defending champion Lydia Ko shot a one-under 70.

Meanwhile, Ai Miyazato made her return to the U.S. LPGA Tour after a two-month absence. She finished the first round in 88th-place with a 1-over-par 72.

“I’ve been playing in Japan for a while and I haven’t got the feel back for the course yet,” Miyazato said. “I especially need adjustment in reading the green and touches (for putts).”

On the course where she won her ninth and last U.S. title in 2012, Miyazato was 3-over par before two late birdies salvaged her round. Her 7-iron tee shot landed within three feet of the pin on 17, and her second shot in the 18th landed on the collar, from where she set up another birdie putt.

“It was unfolding to be a tough round but I somehow managed to keep my hopes alive for tomorrow,” she said. “I still have to improve my score though and it’s a difficult situation but I’ll do what I can.”

Harukyo Nomura shot five birdies and two bogeys for a 68 to sit 19th, while Ayako Uehara and 18-year-old Nasa Hataoka were a further shot back in 36th.

“Three putts and misreading distances led to bogeys and that was a waste, but a 3-under isn’t that bad a score. I want to build on it as much as I can,” Nomura said.