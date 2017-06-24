Tanaka, Darvish deliver drama

Once Masahiro Tanaka and Yu Darvish got done dominating, the hitters finally had a chance.

And after midnight, Ronald Torreyes lined an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning that sent the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night for just their second win in 10 games.

“Super happy to be able to get a hit,” Torreyes said through a translator. “Super happy for the outcome.

“Without Tanaka, there’s no chance, we don’t have a chance. He was excellent tonight. He held the game zero-zero.”

Brett Gardner also played a big part for the Yankees, hitting a tying home run with one out in the ninth off closer Matt Bush (2-3).

It was scoreless until the late innings as Tanaka and Darvish excelled in the first major league matchup between the stars. Tanaka pitched eight innings, Darvish was pulled after seven because of tightness in his triceps.

Chasen Shreve (2-1) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th, and Torreyes’ hit kept the Yankees atop the AL East.

“We needed this,” New York manager Joe Girardi said.

Gary Sanchez, whose passed ball gave Texas a 1-0 lead in the ninth, singled with one out in the 10th off Bush. A single by Didi Gregorius put runners at the corners and after Chris Carter struck out in his last at-bat for the Yankees, Torreyes singled to center field.

Often playfully hoisted by Gregorius in the dugout to high-five Aaron Judge after the tall slugger’s home runs, the diminutive Torreyes wound up on the shoulders of his teammates.

Torreyes’ first career game-ending hit came at 12:19 a.m. — the start was delayed 1 hour, 42 minutes because of rain.

Darvish gave up just two singles, striking out 10 without a walk.

“I was trying to focus on my pitching,” Darvish said. “I didn’t watch him pitch.”

Tanaka was totally in control, too, working around three singles in eight innings, fanning nine and walking two.

“I was excited going into the game but once the game starts, you’re not actually going against Darvish, you’re going against the Texas lineup,” Tanaka said through a translator.

Tanaka retired 16 straight batters after escaping a two-on, no-out jam in the second. He stayed ahead the whole way by throwing first-pitch strikes to 25 of 27 hitters.

Despite the stellar outing, the no-decision left Tanaka at 0-6 in his last eight starts.

Judge singled in the ninth and has safely reached base in a career-best 25 straight games.

Marlins 2, Cubs 0

In Miami, Giancarlo Stanton hit his 19th home run, Jose Urena scattered five hits over six innings and the Marlins topped Chicago.

Miami pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki grounded out in the seventh.

Dodgers 6, Rockies 1

In Los Angeles, Yasiel Puig homered and left-hander Alex Wood (8-0) kept his record perfect as the streaking Dodgers defeated the NL West rival Colorado for their eighth consecutive victory.

Los Angeles reliever Kenta Maeda pitched a scoreless seventh inning. He fanned one batter.

Red Sox 9, Angels 4

In Boston, Hanley Ramirez and Sandy Leon hit two-run homers and the Red Sox won on a night they retired David Ortiz’s number.

Rays 15, Orioles 5

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Evan Longoria and Shane Peterson drove in four runs apiece for Tampa Bay.

Padres 1, Tigers 0

In San Diego, Luis Perdomo pitched two-hit ball over six innings, Austin Hedges had an RBI double and the hosts handed Detroit its seventh straight loss.

Twins 5, Indians 0

In Cleveland, Adalberto Mejia combined with three relievers on a four-hitter, leading Minnesota in a matchup of the top two teams in the AL Central.

Nationals 6, Reds 5 ( 10)

In Washington, Bryce Harper singled in the winning run in the 10th, and Brian Goodwin homered twice for the Nationals.

Athletics 3, White Sox 0

In Chicago, Khris Davis and Matt Joyce homered and Jharel Cotton pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning before leaving with a blister on his right thumb.

Braves 5, Brewers 4

In Atlanta, Mike Foltynewicz won his fourth straight decision at home, while shortstop Dansby Swanson made a pair of outstanding defensive plays in the ninth.

Pirates 4, Cardinals 3

In St. Louis, Josh Bell and John Jaso homered as Pittsburgh snapped a seven-game skid at Busch Stadium.

Royals 5, Blue Jays 4

In Kansas City, Whit Merrifield hit a two-run, two-out double that capped a four-run rally in the ninth inning.

Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 1

In Phoenix, Mark Leiter Jr. held Arizona to three hits over six scoreless innings, and Maikel Franco and Tommy Joseph both homered to lead Philadelphia.

Mariners 13, Astros 3

In Seattle, Felix Hernandez pitched six solid innings in his first start in nearly two months and was backed by home runs from Mike Zunino, Ben Gamel and Kyle Seager as the Mariners defeated Houston.

Mets 11, Giants 4

In San Francisco, Yoenis Cespedes had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Lucas Duda had three hits, including a solo blast, to help New York snap a four-game losing streak.