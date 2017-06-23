Yamashita named new All Japan Judo Federation chairman

Yasuhiro Yamashita, the men’s open-weight category gold medalist at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, was appointed as the new chairman of the All Japan Judo Federation on Friday.

Yamashita replaces 71-year-old Shoji Muneoka following voting from new board members selected the same day. The 60-year-old Yamashita is now responsible for leading the federation in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Muneoka was the first outsider to assume the role and worked to rebuild the sport’s reputation since taking the office in August 2013 after he replaced Haruki Uemura.

Uemura resigned after four years and four months as part of the fallout from a physical abuse scandal on the women’s team and misuse of funds.