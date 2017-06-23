/

Andrisevic named new Hiroshima Dragonflies coach

by

Staff Writer

Jamie Andrisevic, who served as an assistant coach for the Kyoto Hannaryz last season, has been hired as the new bench boss of the Hiroshima Dragonflies, the B. League second-division squad announced Friday.

Andrisevic, 35, replaces Kenichi Sako, who guided the club from its inception in 2014 through this past season.

The Dragonflies went 46-14 in the inaugural B. League campaign.

Andrisevic, a former Arizona State post player, worked as an assistant and associated head coach for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA Development League (now known as the NBA G League) from 2013-16.

“James was integral to the success we had in Santa Cruz,” Casey Hill, Santa Cruz’s head coach from 2013-17, told The Japan Times on Wednesday. “He helped us create the culture we needed to be successful both in competition and development.”

, , , ,