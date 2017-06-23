Astros complete sweep of Athletics

Josh Reddick will take a three-hit game any time. This one meant just a little bit more to the Houston Astros outfielder, though.

“You always want to do well against your former team,” said Reddick, who played in Oakland for parts of five seasons. “I enjoy beating them regardless. Whether I go 0-for-4 or I go 4-for-4. So, it is fun.”

Reddick homered and scored four runs, Jake Marisnick and Marwin Gonzalez each went deep and the Astros topped the Athletics 12-9 on Thursday.

MLB-leading Hoston completed a four-game sweep with its 10th straight victory in Oakland and its 15th win in 16 games against the A’s overall. The Astros have won 12 of their last 14 road games. Their 27-8 record away from home is the best in the majors.

Reddick also doubled, tripled and drew a walk, and Marisnick and Gonzalez each drove in three runs.

Reddick didn’t get a shot at a single to complete the cycle after tripling in the eighth inning.

David Paulino (2-0) struck out six and gave up three runs, seven hits and two walks. The 23-year-old rookie right-hander struck out five of his first six batters in his sixth career start.

Astros center fielder George Springer left with a left hand contusion after being struck by a fastball from Jesse Hahn (3-5) leading off the game. The ball also grazed Springer’s left shoulder. Springer is tied for second in the AL with 21 home runs. X-rays taken during the game were negative, manager A.J. Hinch said. Springer’s status is day-to-day.

Hahn gave up 10 runs (nine earned) in two innings. He acknowledged that hitting Springer threw him off.

“Yeah I think maybe that affected (me),” Hahn said. “For me, my game is coming inside on righties, throwing my sinker in on righties and I kind of babied it in there after that. I started spiking a lot, yanking stuff and it just wasn’t good.”

Oakland trailed 10-0 after two innings and 12-3 going into the eighth, when Adam Rosales’ two-run double highlighted a six-run inning.

Houston’s Norichika Aoki was 3-for-5 with a double for Houston, raising his batting average to .277.

Diamondbacks 10, Rockies 3

In Denver, Paul Goldschmidt and Chris Owings hit three-run homers, Zack Godley threw well into the eighth inning, and Arizona crushed Colorado.

Goldschmidt finished with three hits and four RBIs to increase his season total to 64, tops in the majors.

White Sox 9, Twins 0

In Minneapolis, Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier each hit two-run homers in the first inning, Jose Quintana cruised behind the extra support, and Chicago defeated Minnesota after a rain-delayed start of 4 hours and 50 minutes that was the longest in Twins history.

Brewers 4, Pirates 2

In Milwaukee, Corey Knebel broke Aroldis Chapman’s modern-era record for consecutive games by a reliever with a strikeout at a season’s start, fanning a batter for the 38th straight game and closing out the win.

Angels 10, Yankees 5

In New York, Albert Pujols lined a go-ahead single during a messy, four-run rally in the seventh inning and Los Angeles overcame Aaron Judge’s major league-leading 25th home run to beat the Yankees.

Phillies 5, Cardinals 1

In Philadelphia, Aaron Nola pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning, Freddy Galvis and Tommy Joseph homered, and the Phillies ended a five-game losing streak.

Rangers 11, Blue Jays 4

In Arlington, Texas, Carlos Gomez homered twice to drive in five runs, and Mike Napoli and Robinson Chirinos also homered for the Rangers off Marcus Stroman (7-4).

Cubs 11, Marlins 1

In Miami, Addison Russell had four hits, including a home run, to pace the Chicago Cubs past the Marlins.

Miami pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki grounded out in the fifth.

Indians 6, Orioles 3

In Baltimore, Austin Jackson had three hits and three RBIs, Erik Gonzalez homered and Cleveland took three of four from the Orioles to complete a 7-1 road trip that began with a four-game sweep of Minnesota.

Braves 12, Giants 11

In Atlanta, Lane Adams delivered a pinch-hit, three-run homer — the first of his career — in the Braves’ eight-run fifth inning and the hosts beat Matt Cain and the San Francisco in a rain-delayed game.

Mariners 9, Tigers 6

In Seattle, Robinson Cano hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, Andrew Moore pitched seven effective innings to win in his big league debut, and the Mariners held off Detroit for their fifth straight victory.

Dodgers 6, Mets 3

In Los Angeles, Joc Pederson hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh and the Dodgers used the long ball again to power New York Mets and complete a four-game sweep. Justin Turner and Enrique Hernandez also hit home runs for the Dodgers, who had a club-record 15 in the series.