Nishikori retires during first set against Khachanov

Kei Nishikori has once again left the Gerry Weber Open with fitness questions.

The 27-year-oldretired from his second-round match against Russia’s Karen Khachanov while trailing 3-2 in the first set on Thursday. Nishikori began walking gingerly in the fourth game after he brought up match point against the 38th-ranked Khachanov.

Nishikori called for a medical timeout at the side change after Khachanov held serve and received a massage to his left hip and lower back. But the world No. 9 gave up before completing his ensuing service game.

The tournament was Nishikori’s first grass-court event since his clay-court season ended at this month’s French Open.

Wimbledon starts on July 3.