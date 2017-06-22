Shibasaki helps lift Tenerife past Getafe

Gaku Shibasaki contributed an assist to help Tenerife move within a win of promotion through a 1-0 victory over Spanish rival Getafe at home in the first leg of the La Liga promotion playoff final on Wednesday.

At the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez, Jorge Saenz converted a pinpoint right-footed cross from Shibasaki with a header in the 22nd minute after the former Kashima Antlers midfielder took a corner from the right.

Shibasak was replaced eight minutes from the final whistle.

The second leg will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe on Saturday. Tenerife, which finished the regular season fourth in the Spanish second division, is looking to return to the top flight for the first time in eight seasons.